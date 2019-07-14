Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake in Carnival (CCL) by $912,500; Ameriprise Financial Has Trimmed Its Lancaster Colony (LANC) Holding by $1.88 Million; Valuation Declined

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 12,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,630 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, down from 60,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Lancaster Colony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $148. About 53,287 shares traded. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has risen 18.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 07/03/2018 Lancaster Colony Group Meeting Set By CL King for Mar. 14-15; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – POSITIONED TO RETURN TO GROWTH AND RESUME PROMOTIONAL SUPPORT FOR FROZEN GARLIC BREAD PRODUCT LINE IN COMING QUARTERS; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 9 Days

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 2.84 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$2.19 BLN VS HK$1.93 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai

Investors sentiment increased to 2.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.97, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold LANC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 14.94 million shares or 4.73% less from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 8,191 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 12,046 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 490,498 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Incorporated has 15,749 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 7,934 were accumulated by Quantbot Tech L P. Legal General Public Ltd Liability holds 23,515 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 15,171 are owned by Td Asset Inc. Eulav Asset Management invested 0.07% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 8,813 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 2,973 shares. Us Bancorp De has 1,867 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 5,200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated holds 0.02% or 204,928 shares in its portfolio.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Morn Dvd Lead In (FDL) by 88,372 shares to 340,211 shares, valued at $10.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 6,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Limited Com accumulated 2.58M shares or 1.25% of the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management stated it has 32,785 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 568,485 shares in its portfolio. 984 were accumulated by Walleye Trading. Texas-based Carlson Capital LP has invested 0.26% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Centurylink Invest Mngmt Company invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Legal And General Group Incorporated Plc reported 2.80 million shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management holds 0.12% or 260,800 shares. Lederer And Assocs Counsel Ca stated it has 26,950 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Llc reported 2.05% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). The Connecticut-based Aqr Management Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 20,824 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited. Regions Fincl has 0.11% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Trustmark State Bank Department accumulated 0% or 24 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc owns 6,573 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

