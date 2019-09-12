Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Cut Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake as Share Price Rose; A-R-T- Advisors Raised Stake in Cinemark Holdings (CNK) by $2.69 Million as Stock Declined

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 2,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 66,011 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.22 million, down from 68,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 838.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 74,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The hedge fund held 83,500 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, up from 8,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 743,394 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.4% Position in Cinemark; 09/04/2018 – Michael Bolton Presents ‘American Dream: Detroit,’ a Love Letter From Motor City Legends Chronicling the Greatest Urban Turnaround in American History, in Cinemas Nationwide May 15 Only; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q ADJ EBITDA $193.4M, EST. $196.3M; 29/03/2018 – CINEMARK USA, AMENDS SR SECURED CREDIT PACT; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Net $62M; 25/05/2018 – Cinemark Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.32; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cinemark Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNK); 04/05/2018 – Cinemark to Participate at May Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Rev $780M; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Cinemark’s $660 Million Term Loan B, B1 Cfr Unchanged

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.53 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

