Pinebridge Investments LP Upped Rambus Del Com (RMBS) Holding by $1.13 Million; Stock Rose; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Price Declined While Osborne Partners Capital Management Increased Holding by $1.31 Million

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Rambus Inc Del Com (RMBS) by 312.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 112,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 148,722 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 36,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Rambus Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 207,221 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 11.29% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 07/05/2018 – Rambus 1Q Rev $46.4M; 29/05/2018 – Rambus Announces New Senior Vice President of Global Market Development; 04/05/2018 – Rambus, GigaDevice, THG Ventures Form Reliance Memory to Develop RRAM; 06/03/2018 – Rambus to Repurchase $50M of Its Common Stk; 16/04/2018 – Rambus Launches CryptoManager RISC-V Root of Trust Programmable Secure Processing Core; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS TO LICENSE DPA COUNTERMEASURES TO BEIJING TONGFANG; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS SIGNS LICENSE PACT FOR DPA COUNTERMEASURES TO BEIJING TO; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Rambus; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS FORMS JV IN CHINA TO DEVELOP RRAM TECHNOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – Rambus to Develop Hybrid Memory System Architectures for Future Data Centers

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 27,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 231,466 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18M, up from 204,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 10.67M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; Presale Issued; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS PART OF THE FINE WILL BE COLLECTED BY THE OCC; 09/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: US consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 05/04/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Wells Fargo laid off several dozen traders and other staffers this week. More cuts may be coming as; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – NONINTEREST EXPENSE DOLLAR TARGET RANGE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 19/04/2018 – NY Comptroller DiNapoli Has Written to Wells Fargo Shareholders Urging Support for Bank to Provide Report on Incentive Pay Practices; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019 — 3rd Update; 06/04/2018 – Rival banks applauded U.S. watchdog on 2016 Wells Fargo settlement -emails

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $217,814 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RMBS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 100.85 million shares or 21.31% more from 83.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 0% or 1.42 million shares. D E Shaw holds 0.03% or 2.30 million shares. Mirae Asset Global Com Ltd invested in 68,512 shares. Amer International Gru accumulated 80,831 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 0.02% invested in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) for 168,214 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 44,624 shares. Kbc Group Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 142,007 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors invested 0.01% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 42,022 shares. Prudential Financial holds 189,352 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 74,038 shares. 26,750 were reported by Bbt Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). State Street Corp has 0% invested in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 1.24M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearwater Paper Corp Com (NYSE:CLW) by 20,960 shares to 2,237 shares, valued at $44,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 99,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,652 shares, and cut its stake in Ambev Sa Sponsored Adr (NYSE:ABEV).

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard/Wellington Fund Admir (VWENX) by 10,475 shares to 64,156 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,343 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).