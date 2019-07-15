Pinebridge Investments LP Trimmed Its Position in Macys Com (M) by $384,888 as Stock Declined; Lodge Hill Capital Upped Its Holding in Lennar (LEN) by $2.52 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 196,869 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66M, up from 145,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 2.84M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Macys Inc Com (M) by 33.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 16,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,379 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $778,000, down from 48,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 7.46M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of DBUBS 2011-LC1; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s is rolling out mobile checkout to all of its department stores; 19/04/2018 – Edited and Exclusive Fare, Lead Times Aimed to Lift Macy’s Sales; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 11 Classes of UBSC 2011-C1; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Announces Karen Hoguet, Chief Financial Officer, To Retire February 2019; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: 2ND INCREASE OF INTL TOURIST SPENDING SINCE 2014; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q EPS 45c; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, INC. ANNOUNCES KAREN HOGUET, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TO RETIRE FEBRUARY 2019

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orasure Technologies Inc Com (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 46,427 shares to 68,284 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wageworks Inc Com (NYSE:WAGE) by 14,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc Com New (NASDAQ:EBIX).

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.P. Carey reports $53M of industrial investments – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “U.S. cannabis ETF set to begin trading on NYSE Tuesday – MarketWatch” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’m Buying Genesee & Wyoming – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did United Natural Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:UNFI) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.07M for 11.91 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lennar: Margins Are Improving And It’s Reasonably Priced – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Allergan Jumps On Acquisition News; Conatus Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.