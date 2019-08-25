Pinebridge Investments LP Trimmed By $3.54 Million Its Avery Dennison Com (AVY) Position; Last Week Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Analysts

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased Avery Dennison Corp Com (AVY) stake by 31.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 31,321 shares as Avery Dennison Corp Com (AVY)’s stock rose 5.85%. The Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 66,739 shares with $7.54M value, down from 98,060 last quarter. Avery Dennison Corp Com now has $9.32B valuation. The stock decreased 3.68% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 599,383 shares traded or 2.86% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT

Among 2 analysts covering Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Criteo SA has $40 highest and $23 lowest target. $31.50's average target is 70.09% above currents $18.52 stock price. Criteo SA had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) earned "Buy" rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned "Hold" rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Rosenblatt.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific services and products to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. It has a 14.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Criteo (CRTO) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Criteo +9.4% after Q2 beat, $80M buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Criteo Stock Jumped 10.2% in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Criteo S.A. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% or 37,954 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Shine Advisory Serv Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Ameriprise Financial holds 341,299 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Quadrant L P Ca accumulated 3,100 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 885,448 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Liability Corp reported 0.98% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Leonard Green & L P invested 0.11% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). United Kingdom-based Parus Fin (Uk) Limited has invested 3.03% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Seizert Capital Partners Lc has 0.07% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 73,512 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 823,009 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.02% stake. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company holds 82,110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 14,059 were reported by J Goldman And L P.

The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 280,081 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.24 million for 16.98 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About Avery Dennison Corporation’s (NYSE:AVY) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$110, Is It Time To Put Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KeyBanc Downgrades Avery Dennison After Recent Rally – Benzinga” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Avery Dennison Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Avery Dennison has $13200 highest and $105 lowest target. $116.50’s average target is 5.22% above currents $110.72 stock price. Avery Dennison had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 15 by J.P. Morgan.

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT) stake by 327,600 shares to 752,900 valued at $38.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ptc Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 40,604 shares and now owns 171,966 shares. Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Mngmt Communications Limited has invested 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd has 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 56 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Paloma Partners Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 17,220 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 6,075 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Us Natl Bank De owns 45,590 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 213,000 shares stake. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 819 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt reported 40,344 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Veritas Invest Management Llp has invested 4.97% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 7,275 shares.