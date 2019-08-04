Pinebridge Investments LP Stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (PACW) Has Decreased as Stock Declined; As Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Valuation Rose, Rk Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 416,259 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85M, up from 389,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Douglas Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $900.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 46,152 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 13.38% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (PACW) by 39.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 36,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 54,828 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 91,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 1.13 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 157,253 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 28 shares. Stifel invested in 0.01% or 90,518 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 1.00 million shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 847,697 shares. Kenmare Capital Prns Lc holds 32,500 shares. 500 were reported by Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited. 447,265 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.03% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Forest Hill Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.24% or 107,090 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 86,742 shares. First Personal Services invested in 469 shares. Ipg Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 18,039 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $113.85M for 9.42 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr 1 3 Yr Treas Bd (SHY) by 175,900 shares to 973,900 shares, valued at $81.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 29,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT).

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “KBRA Assigns Senior Unsecured Debt Rating of BBB+ for PacWest Bancorp – Business Wire” on November 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PacWest Bancorp and CU Bancorp Agree to Merge – GlobeNewswire” published on April 06, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “PacWest Running Hard To Stay In Place – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PACW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

More notable recent Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “Douglas Dynamics Inc.: Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Current Case For Gold And Silver – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Douglas Dynamics Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:PLOW – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Douglas Dynamics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $247,845 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PLOW shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.68 million shares or 1.39% less from 19.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 28,862 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 8,837 shares. Cadence Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 76,038 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Chatham Group Inc has 0.26% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 27,049 shares. First Merchants holds 0.05% or 7,750 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 91,375 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,730 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Aqr Cap Management Limited Com reported 9,487 shares stake. Westwood Holdg Grp Inc holds 0.3% or 751,796 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.02% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 75,556 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.56M shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd owns 11,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc owns 131,987 shares.