Pinebridge Investments LP Stake In Moog Cl A (MOG.A) Was Lifted; Financial Engines Advisors Has Lifted Position in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by $1.13 Million

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 129,111 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 114,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Moog Inc Cl A (MOG.A) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 11,932 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 34,895 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 22,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Moog Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 327,250 shares traded or 127.01% up from the average. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 15/03/2018 – MOOG BEGINS CASH DIV OF 25C/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q Adj EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q EPS 39C, EST. $1.06; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 72c/Share Charge for Winding Down of Activities; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.16; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.16; 19/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.A); 16/03/2018 – Moog Inc. Declares Quaterly Dividend of 25c; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 2018 EPS $2.67; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.40

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

