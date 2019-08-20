Pinebridge Investments LP Stake In Apogee Enterprises Com (APOG) Was Has Raised; Darsana Capital Partners LP Lowered Autodesk (ADSK) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc Com (APOG) by 287.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 28,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The hedge fund held 38,015 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 9,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $967.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 155,897 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 20/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Sees Potential in Apogee Enterprises — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.30 TO $3.50; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Operating Margin of 8.8 % to 9.3 %; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Net $22.3M; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $353.5M, EST. $363.3M; 26/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – BOARD ELECTED NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR HERBERT K. PARKER; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Adj EPS 96c; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Stake in Apogee Enterprises: 13D Filing

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.00M, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $146.18. About 1.50M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Azz Inc Com (NYSE:AZZ) by 23,772 shares to 9,250 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc Com (NASDAQ:HA) by 20,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,588 shares, and cut its stake in Tcg Bdc Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold APOG shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0% or 22,100 shares. Intll Grp Incorporated reported 0% stake. Mariner Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 6,500 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.24% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership reported 8,565 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 58,251 shares. Piedmont Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 6,867 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Co Na invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Yorktown Mngmt And Incorporated owns 6,360 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 825 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 6,043 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 51,400 shares. Kennedy Capital Management accumulated 0.36% or 405,769 shares. 20,121 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 110.74 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.