Pinebridge Investments LP Raised Pfizer Com (PFE) Stake By $907,872; ALCANNA COMMON SHARES (LQSIF) Shorts Up By 50.56%

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) stake by 4.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinebridge Investments Lp acquired 21,616 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 533,989 shares with $22.68 million value, up from 512,373 last quarter. Pfizer Inc Com now has $201.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 8.27M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER RECEIVED A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY

ALCANNA INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) had an increase of 50.56% in short interest. LQSIF’s SI was 162,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 50.56% from 108,000 shares previously. With 17,100 avg volume, 10 days are for ALCANNA INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:LQSIF)’s short sellers to cover LQSIF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.1424 during the last trading session, reaching $4.0002. About 4,573 shares traded. Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. engages in the retail of wines, beers, and spirits in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $149.86 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 253 retail liquor stores consisting of 179 stores under Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn, and Wine and Beyond brand names in Alberta; 34 stores under Liquor Depot and Liquor Barn brand names in British Columbia; 22 stores under Brown Jug brand name in Alaska; 15 stores under Liquor Barn Â‘The Ultimate Party SourceÂ’ and Liquor Barn Express brand names in Kentucky; 2 stores under Joe CanalÂ’s Discount Liquor Outlet brand name in New Jersey; and 1 store under the brand name of LQR MKT in Connecticut. It currently has negative earnings. Liquor Stores N.A.

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased Ssga Active Etf Tr Blkstn Gsosrln (SRLN) stake by 313,200 shares to 5,000 valued at $230,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Perficient Inc Com (NASDAQ:PRFT) stake by 42,389 shares and now owns 13,526 shares. Autozone Inc Com (NYSE:AZO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 11.79% above currents $36.38 stock price. Pfizer had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Wednesday, August 28. DZ Bank has “Hold” rating and $3600 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.