Pinebridge Investments LP Position in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Has Lifted by $9.37 Million; As Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Salzhauer Michael Has Lowered by $1.59 Million Its Position

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 78.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 164,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 374,598 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.40 million, up from 210,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $59.88. About 7.91 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 264,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 240,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 505,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.63 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 01/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and two charts show dark clouds ahead, says BofA strategist via @CNBCFuturesNow; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB SEEN HOLDING POLICY RATES UNTIL 2019, BOD SEEN NOT RAISING RATES UNTIL AT LEAST 2020 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 23/03/2018 – A.G. SCHNEIDERMAN REPORTS $42M SETTLEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 10/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a note to clients Friday that fund managers may be piling into these names as interest rates rise; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Ford at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – BofA Is Said to Name Zapparoli, Gadkari to Head Capital Markets

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Finance Assoc Inc has 0.39% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 154,482 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 218,940 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp has invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.51% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp stated it has 45,274 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Com holds 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 39,456 shares. Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 3.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hilltop reported 31,058 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Liability Com owns 146,484 shares. Stevens Mngmt LP reported 345,259 shares. Weik Mngmt has invested 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability owns 193,058 shares. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma stated it has 14.07 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. The New York-based Strategic Advsrs Lc has invested 1.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Palouse Cap Management Incorporated holds 1.43% or 136,631 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.34B for 10.43 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 106,195 shares to 155,595 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 64,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofA ranks as top financial institution in getting U.S. patents – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Dump Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Too? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Lululemon, Twitter and Bank of America – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mueller Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MLI) by 19,240 shares to 47,637 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 35,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,359 shares, and cut its stake in Southside Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:SBSI).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Yahoo Mail reimagines the inbox of the future – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “1 Big Reason the New T-Mobile Will Have Lower 5G Prices Than Competitors – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s August Update: Price Targets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Lessons Learned From Verizonâ€™s Exit of Tumblr – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.