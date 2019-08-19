Pinebridge Investments LP Maintains Stake in Ttm Technologies Com (TTMI); Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Shareholder Centerbridge Partners LP Cut Holding as Share Price Rose

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.57 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. It closed at $4.31 lastly. It is down 12.88% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc Com (TTMI) by 413.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 92,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.40% . The hedge fund held 114,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 22,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Ttm Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 1.09M shares traded. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 39.64% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ TTM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTMI); 10/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Receives Excellent Supplier Award From United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 40c; 23/03/2018 TTM Tech Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 24/04/2018 – TTM Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 32% to 18 Days; 09/05/2018 – TTM Technologies: James K. Bass Resigns From Board; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q REV. $700M TO $750.0M, EST. $652.2M; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q EPS 9c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 1.21M shares. Oppenheimer reported 58,726 shares stake. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 19,438 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 8.31M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 209 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Zacks Mngmt holds 0% or 21,125 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Taconic Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 550,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc owns 200,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake. Clearbridge Investments stated it has 8,693 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Legal & General Plc owns 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 1.02 million shares. 101,300 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Ed Inc Com by 7,051 shares to 5,297 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp Com (NYSE:L) by 207,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,758 shares, and cut its stake in Brady Corp Cl A (NYSE:BRC).