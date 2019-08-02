Pinebridge Investments LP Maintains Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Com (SSD); Private Asset Management Cut Its Kinder Morgan P (KMI) Stake by $989,020; Share Value Rose

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc P (KMI) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 49,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 186,181 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 235,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc P for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 4.39 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER REPEATS PREPARED TO LOOK AT MANY OPTIONS ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS AT THIS POINT DOESN’T THINK ALBERTA BUYING TRANS MOUNTAIN IS NECESSARY; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS RESOLUTION WILL BE VOTED AT AGM ON MAY 9; 29/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pipeline move a risk for Canada’s Trudeau, but inaction worse; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Rev $3.42B; 16/05/2018 – Canada Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Pipeline Losses

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc Com (SSD) by 157.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 15,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 25,886 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.97. About 45,604 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD)

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New Com (NYSE:TGI) by 18,035 shares to 48,368 shares, valued at $922,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Pfd And Incm Sec (PFF) by 258,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,348 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp Com (NYSE:AVY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 408,654 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Snyder Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 579,150 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 4,838 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 10,620 shares. Lord Abbett & Communication Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 544,531 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 6,438 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 129,835 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 63,466 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Lc accumulated 467,767 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,470 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,235 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 20,423 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 23,506 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 124,761 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Boston Family Office holds 71,851 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.35M shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 5.89 million shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.82% or 864,676 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 18,269 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Montana-based First Interstate State Bank has invested 0.13% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Mackay Shields Ltd Co accumulated 410,683 shares. 341 are owned by Tompkins Fincl. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 382 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 1.61M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 1.33M shares. Reliant Invest Management Limited Com has invested 2.64% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Basswood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.16% or 126,163 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Lc reported 37,224 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.