Pinebridge Investments LP Lowered Lithia Mtrs Cl A (LAD) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Eam Investors Has Upped Its Zix (ZIXI) Position by $1.14 Million

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Zix Corporation (ZIXI) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 126,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 413,507 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76M, up from 287,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Zix Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 1.05M shares traded or 46.61% up from the average. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc Cl A (LAD) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 8,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 17,698 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, down from 26,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $132.38. About 182,179 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.14 earnings per share, up 10.95% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $74.10 million for 10.54 P/E if the $3.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.44% EPS growth.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $6.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc Com (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 67,621 shares to 88,985 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Factory Hldg Corp Com (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 19,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,738 shares, and has risen its stake in United Fire Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:UFCS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold ZIXI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 2.16% more from 36.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 504,582 are held by Ranger Inv Limited Partnership. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 1,551 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 10,588 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Connors Investor Services reported 367,043 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.34% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York reported 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com owns 14,800 shares. Castleark Mgmt Llc accumulated 239,770 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc has 136,470 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn owns 5,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. One Trading LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 70,300 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 211,459 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 89,581 shares.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $408.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company by 20,247 shares to 130,900 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc. by 12,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,517 shares, and cut its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST).