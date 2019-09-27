Pinebridge Investments LP Lowered Its Mueller Inds Com (MLI) Position; Parker-Hannifin (PH) Had 1 Bulls

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased Mueller Inds Inc Com (MLI) stake by 28.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 19,240 shares as Mueller Inds Inc Com (MLI)’s stock rose 3.60%. The Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 47,637 shares with $1.40M value, down from 66,877 last quarter. Mueller Inds Inc Com now has $1.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 51,213 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 5.42% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Industries May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 18 Mos; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: MLI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED

Among 6 analysts covering Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Parker Hannifin has $19000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $174.67’s average target is -2.54% below currents $179.22 stock price. Parker Hannifin had 15 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 10. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, July 16. See Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $164.0000 New Target: $176.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $173.0000 New Target: $177.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Downgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $179.0000 New Target: $164.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $186.0000 New Target: $169.0000 Downgrade

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $179.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased Aon Plc Shs Cl A (NYSE:AON) stake by 14,389 shares to 40,018 valued at $7.72M in 2019Q2. It also upped Innoviva Inc Com stake by 43,278 shares and now owns 59,506 shares. Yum China Hldgs Inc Com was raised too.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $30,194 activity. 352 shares were bought by Ford Kristee Michelle, worth $10,067.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold MLI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 51.25 million shares or 0.50% less from 51.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Gates Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 988,686 shares. United Automobile Association has 608,078 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 2.07M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 137,150 shares. Comerica Bancshares owns 53,378 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Service Grp has invested 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Premier Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.05% stake. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc owns 8,170 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 21,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sterling Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 23,096 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 125,857 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 268,572 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 9,231 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Will Pay A 0.4% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mueller Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 12% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mueller Industries, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MLI) 14% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 29.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MLI’s profit will be $24.94 million for 16.26 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Mueller Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advisors Lp has 15,120 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 28,365 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Management Lp reported 1,232 shares. California-based Wetherby Asset Management Inc has invested 0.07% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 375 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrow Corporation reported 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Guyasuta Investment reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 2,881 shares. 2.34 million were reported by Harris Associate L P. Westwood Management Il accumulated 5,200 shares. Sand Hill Global Limited Liability Com holds 25,811 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 785,329 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ks reported 3,950 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.36% stake.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $179.22. About 344,683 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy PH Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Reports Data from Pivotal Ph. 3 SPARTAN Study Shows 25% Reduction in Risk of Death in Patients with nmCRPC Treated with ERLEADA (apalutamide) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $475,174 activity. Harty Linda S bought 3,000 shares worth $475,174.