Pinebridge Investments LP Lowered By $775,168 Its Glatfelter Com (GLT) Holding; Universal Insurance Holdings Has 0.78 Sentiment

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased Glatfelter Com (GLT) stake by 92.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinebridge Investments Lp analyzed 48,448 shares as Glatfelter Com (GLT)'s stock rose 5.91%. Glatfelter Com now has $675.38M valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 19.45% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. It's down -0.08, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 72 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 92 trimmed and sold positions in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.

Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 3.77% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. for 292,469 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 197,336 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has 0.25% invested in the company for 133,200 shares. The Virginia-based Burney Co has invested 0.23% in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 48,155 shares.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) has declined 43.89% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $978.68 million. The firm primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It has a 9.37 P/E ratio. It offers its products through a network of independent agents.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold GLT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 41.91 million shares or 1.01% more from 41.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) to report earnings on November, 5. GLT’s profit will be $7.95M for 21.24 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by P. H. Glatfelter Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $149,225 activity. DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS also bought $90,000 worth of P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) shares.

