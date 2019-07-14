Pinebridge Investments LP Lifted Its Conocophillips Com (COP) Stake; Adirondack Research & Management Lowered Its Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Stake as Market Value Declined

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 117,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 435,007 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 552,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.48M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 280,475 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 52.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 16/05/2018 – Glacier Peak Capital LLC Exits Position in Harvard Bioscience; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Tightening Expected Ranges for Both Rev and Diluted EPS in 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 13c; 19/03/2018 – Harvard Bioscience at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO)

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 185.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 267,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 411,199 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 144,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 4.81M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net $900M; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ON PACE TO CUT DEBT TO $15B BY YR END: SLIDES; 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 3 investors sold HBIO shares while 30 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 26.95 million shares or 0.44% more from 26.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America Corp De owns 491,774 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 236,095 shares. Tiaa Cref accumulated 63,869 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Renaissance Technologies Ltd owns 621,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa holds 13,669 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 6,667 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1,047 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest reported 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). United Service Automobile Association stated it has 61,878 shares. Blackrock accumulated 2.98 million shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Company (Trc) owns 2,741 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 9,552 shares. Granahan Mgmt Ma invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,801 shares.

Analysts await Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.05 per share. HBIO’s profit will be $753,754 for 23.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality.

