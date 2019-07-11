Pinebridge Investments LP Increased Its Stake in Citigroup Com New (C) as Stock Value Rose; Viking Fund Management Decreased Holding in Westlake Chemica (WLK) by $670,000

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Westlake Chemica (WLK) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chemica for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $66.33. About 503,072 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 28/03/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $125 TARGET PRICE; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q Net $287M; 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 8, Affirms 2 Westlake Auto Receivables Trust Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE SAYS VINYLS REQUIRES CHLOR-ALKALI, VCM, PVC, ETHYLENE; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 29.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 193,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 842,366 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.41 million, up from 648,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $71.78. About 6.38 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 510P; 18/04/2018 – CITI’S CORPORATE BANK APPOINTMENTS DISCLOSED BY ROBERTS IN MEMO; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Hire UBS Credit Trader Merran for Bond ETFs; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup Reorganizes Credit Markets Unit as Lathrop Takes Leave; 25/03/2018 – Business Report: Kushner’s Trump Tower got $200 million loan from Citigroup; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.39 EPS, down 43.27% or $1.06 from last year’s $2.45 per share. WLK’s profit will be $178.54M for 11.93 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.87% EPS growth.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 7,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tortoise Investment Management Limited has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Price Michael F owns 91,800 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Ltd stated it has 4,196 shares. 10,357 are owned by Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 45,350 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% stake. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Kansas-based Tortoise Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Sterling Capital Lc accumulated 0.01% or 13,900 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp holds 26,372 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 300,320 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 87,102 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arcadia Inv Management Corporation Mi holds 0.01% or 350 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass Com (NASDAQ:INDB) by 12,374 shares to 6,569 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 17,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,213 shares, and cut its stake in Angiodynamics Inc Com (NASDAQ:ANGO).