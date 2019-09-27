Pinebridge Investments LP Increased By $1.47 Million Its Ensign Group Com (ENSG) Position; Rambus (RMBS)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

Rambus Inc (RMBS) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 82 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 49 trimmed and sold stock positions in Rambus Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 85.57 million shares, down from 100.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Rambus Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 38 Increased: 58 New Position: 24.

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased Ensign Group Inc Com (ENSG) stake by 224.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinebridge Investments Lp acquired 26,170 shares as Ensign Group Inc Com (ENSG)’s stock rose 18.44%. The Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 37,821 shares with $2.15M value, up from 11,651 last quarter. Ensign Group Inc Com now has $2.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.69. About 117,605 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG)

More notable recent Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rambus pays $65M for Verimatrix units – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rambus taps IDTI vet as COO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Rambus Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rambus Tapes Out 112G XSR SerDes PHY on Leading-Edge 7nm Process – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In ON Semiconductor And Rambus – Benzinga” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. for 2.68 million shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owns 2.06 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alexandria Capital Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 180,000 shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 101,185 shares.

Rambus Inc. manufactures and sells semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on the design, development, and licensing of technologies for advanced LED lighting solutions; and research and development in the area of emerging technologies, as well as providing various services, including know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services.

Analysts await Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RMBS’s profit will be $20.00 million for 18.58 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Rambus Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -460.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 200,409 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has declined 5.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Rambus; 19/03/2018 – Rambus to Develop Hybrid Memory System Architectures for Future Data Centers; 06/03/2018 – Rambus to Repurchase $50M of Its Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – Rambus 1Q Loss $38.9M; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS, GIGADEVICE, THG VENTURES FORM RELIANCE MEMORY TO DEVELO; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: RAMBUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C; 31/05/2018 – Rambus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for Jun. 7; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS INC – SIGNED A PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING TONGFANG MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS INC – SPECIFIC TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 07/05/2018 – RAMBUS 1Q REV. $46.4M, EST. $97.0M

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased Alamo Group Inc Com (NYSE:ALG) stake by 8,882 shares to 773 valued at $77,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) stake by 4,266 shares and now owns 52,817 shares. Lci Inds Com was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Cap Incorporated owns 46,253 shares. 39,193 are owned by Voya Mgmt Ltd Co. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 38,861 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Psagot Investment House reported 29,000 shares stake. Gam Ag holds 15,934 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru reported 6,261 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Polar Cap Llp has 0.11% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Da Davidson & Company accumulated 43,929 shares. Moreover, Bard Assoc Incorporated has 3.3% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 116,130 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Bessemer Grp has invested 0.02% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Gotham Asset Management Ltd owns 7,034 shares.