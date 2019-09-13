Pinebridge Investments LP Holding in Target Com (TGT) Lowered by $15.76 Million; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Kames Capital Plc Has Trimmed Its Stake

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 90.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 183,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 18,758 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, down from 202,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $108.17. About 1.34M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 61,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 435,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.77M, down from 496,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.08. About 6.99M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.92 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 5,001 shares to 31,768 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 17,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,355 shares, and has risen its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Advsr Lp owns 14,625 shares. Rockland stated it has 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beese Fulmer Management Inc has 1.33% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 4.87M were reported by Natl Pension Ser. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 1.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 3.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 154,315 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Telos Mngmt Inc reported 170,069 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 94,044 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 1.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Camelot Portfolios has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Compton Cap Mngmt Inc Ri reported 196,143 shares or 4.55% of all its holdings. Jag Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 6.84 million shares. Kingfisher Ltd Com holds 1.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 45,957 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78M for 23.11 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.