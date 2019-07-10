Pinebridge Investments LP Has Upped Schweitzer (SWM) Position; Johnson Investment Counsel Has Upped Position in Essex Property Trust (ESS) as Valuation Rose

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 10,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,803 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 29,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 119,708 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 27.15% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 29,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,583 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.75 million, up from 94,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Essex Property Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $308.18. About 129,411 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 17.40% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 27/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Essex Bio-Technology Ltd; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,; 16/03/2018 – IntegenX Financing Has Included $40M Series C Round in 2011 Led by Essex Woodlands; 15/05/2018 – Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Buys 16% Position in pSivida; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Essex Crossing development gets $260M in financing; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Markey, Moulton, Tsongas Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 06/03/2018 Essex and Hertfordshire County Councils Work Together to Pilot UK Innovation in Smart City Services; 08/05/2018 – Fiduciary Trust Adds Booking, Exits Essex Property: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 28/03/2018 – pSivida Corp. Announces Transformative Acquisition of lcon Bioscience Inc. and Growth Capital Financing with Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners — Company Will Rebrand as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 150,679 shares to 127,207 shares, valued at $21.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) by 21,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,187 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Incor (NYSE:MMC).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.32 million activity. The insider EUDY JOHN D sold $1.04M.

