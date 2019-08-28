Pinebridge Investments LP Has Upped Position in Meritage Homes Com (MTH) by $498,124; As Nike Class B (NKE) Shares Rose, Holder Callahan Advisors Decreased Stake by $1.10 Million

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp Com (MTH) by 36.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 11,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The hedge fund held 42,238 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 30,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $64.1. About 507,418 shares traded or 7.95% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 13,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 107,706 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, down from 120,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $82.03. About 3.71M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc Com (NYSE:GWB) by 20,143 shares to 47,601 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc Com (NYSE:ABG) by 9,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,178 shares, and cut its stake in Domtar Corp Com New (NYSE:UFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Echo Street Management Ltd Company accumulated 1.16 million shares. 523,900 were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 173,450 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Limited Com has 0.17% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Pnc Financial Service Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 13,997 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 57,744 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 5,496 are owned by First Quadrant LP Ca. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 97,747 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn, a California-based fund reported 310,605 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,717 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc owns 293,281 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Council holds 0.4% or 421,963 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 31,844 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.88 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 899,665 shares stake. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) accumulated 0.16% or 31,534 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated invested 0.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Trust Advsr Lp has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 186,337 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Co stated it has 4.66M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 24,631 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 39,000 shares or 0.52% of the stock. One Mngmt Lc invested in 0.05% or 3,287 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Co holds 0.38% or 1.92M shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 38,071 shares. Granite Invest Prtn Ltd Co owns 176,059 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Altfest L J And has invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Braun Stacey Associates has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Thomas Story & Son Lc holds 2.67% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 60,320 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability holds 167,729 shares.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) by 3,823 shares to 52,499 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weingarten Rlty Invs Sbi (NYSE:WRI) by 10,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP).