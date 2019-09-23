Pinebridge Investments LP Has Upped Its C H Robinson Worldwide Com New (CHRW) Position by $4.62 Million; Parnassus Investments Holding in Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc Com New (CHRW) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 54,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The hedge fund held 221,473 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.68M, up from 166,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $83.89. About 711,131 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 4.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 10.22 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $723.60 million, down from 14.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 679,657 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 39C TO 41C, EST. 38C; 03/05/2018 – Cadence Shortens Automotive Verification Closure with New Verification IP for UFS 3.0, CoaxPress, and HyperRAM; 29/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Adds Nektar, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q EPS 26c; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts lndustry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 10/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Accelerating Cadence of New Product Introductions; 09/05/2018 – Global MEMS Design Contest Winners Announced

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 67,167 shares to 4.18 million shares, valued at $488.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 128,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in The Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45 million for 49.98 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.01% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Company reported 21,903 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 4,580 shares. Aqr Management Limited Com has invested 0.49% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Zacks Mngmt has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). First Republic Inv has 0% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 270,709 shares. 4,993 are held by Art Advsrs Lc. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 14,872 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 254,174 shares. 10,261 were reported by Ameritas Inv Incorporated. Paloma Ptnrs Management invested in 0.06% or 50,262 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership owns 4,893 shares.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Com by 25,085 shares to 249,498 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds Eur Stoxx Smcp (SMEZ) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,200 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc Cl A (NYSE:LAD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold CHRW shares while 142 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 118.64 million shares or 4.30% more from 113.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirador Capital Lp stated it has 3,000 shares. Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 57,770 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 85,323 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.06% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings Tru reported 3,485 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 48,210 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 131,716 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 631 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 2,431 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 45,937 shares. Rampart Inv Management Communication Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 26,336 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Company holds 70,760 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Tompkins Corporation holds 0.01% or 778 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,985 activity.