Pinebridge Investments LP Has Trimmed Position in Cbs New Cl B (CBS) by $1.78 Million; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Upped Stake in Allstate (Call) (ALL) by $35.40 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New Cl B (CBS) by 72.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 36,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 13,499 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $674,000, down from 49,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 3.66M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 24/05/2018 – CBS claims Redstone blocked possible buyout bid from a rival; 17/05/2018 – CBS DIV PAYMENT IS SUBJECT TO DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL; 17/05/2018 – @CBS is basing its continued fight against Redstone on this from judge bouchard: “particularly given CBS’s proclaimed commitment to independent bd governance, these allegations are sufficient to state a colorable claim for breach of fiduciary duty against Ms. Redstone; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS HAS NO INTENTION OF FORCING A MERGER THAT IS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH CBS AND VIACOM; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: In coming days or weeks, it is likely that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone will move to fire CBS CEO Moonves and/or directors supportive of him as he battles to impose his will on the mgmt. structure of a combined CBS/Viacom, sources say; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q REV. $3.76B, EST. $3.64B; 17/05/2018 – Judge rules against CBS in clash with Redstone; 04/04/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 03/04/2018 – CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead; 22/05/2018 – Response Mag: Moonves v. Redstone: CBS Board Suing NAI

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (Call) (ALL) by 708.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 350,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.68 million, up from 49,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $107.66. About 2.24M shares traded or 51.05% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 470 shares. Raymond James & owns 178,933 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ftb Advsr accumulated 2,446 shares. The New York-based Glenview Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.88% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). First Personal Services accumulated 20 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr Inc holds 0.06% or 10,825 shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 373 shares in its portfolio. 2,802 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communication. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Florida-based Harvey Cap has invested 3.17% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Co owns 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares has 44,440 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Management owns 19,903 shares.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $6.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT) by 12,835 shares to 33,601 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc Com by 77,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp Com (NYSE:DOV).

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $503.21 million for 7.69 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $3.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 113,652 shares to 212,900 shares, valued at $23.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 61,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,834 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR).

