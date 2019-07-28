Pinebridge Investments LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind Com (ONB) by $2.14 Million as Share Value Declined; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Increased Its Bp Plc (BP) Position by $1.83 Million

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind Com (ONB) by 80.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 133,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,360 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548,000, down from 167,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.69. About 579,412 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 5.37% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 29C; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $128.5M; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – LOAN AGREEMENT, RELATED PROMISSORY NOTE REPLACE CERTAIN BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT, PROMISSORY NOTE WITH ONB DATED MAY 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ONB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Lc invested in 159,533 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Inv Corporation owns 4,642 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 1,083 shares. Blair William & Company Il holds 0% or 30,000 shares. Shelton holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 241 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 326,815 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr Incorporated owns 32,262 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 27,885 shares. Private Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.44% or 179,186 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Capital Limited Com accumulated 198,843 shares. Heartland Incorporated invested in 458,995 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Bokf Na has invested 0.08% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Ameriprise Financial owns 872,981 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 22,847 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Old National Bancorp (ONB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Old National Bancorp to Present at the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Old National offers assistance to those impacted by government shutdown – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interface Inc Com (NASDAQ:TILE) by 57,584 shares to 79,596 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Multi Color Corp Com (NASDAQ:LABL) by 14,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co Com (NYSE:FUL).