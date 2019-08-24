Pinebridge Investments LP Has Lowered Its Unifirst Mass Com (UNF) Position as Stock Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lowered Its Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) by $110.38 Million

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass Com (UNF) by 64.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 7,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The hedge fund held 3,885 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $596,000, down from 11,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Unifirst Corp Mass Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $195.11. About 131,723 shares traded or 9.55% up from the average. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) by 94.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 102,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, down from 108,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 1.20M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber

More notable recent UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UniFirst Reports on a Uniformly Good Quarter – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UniFirst Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How UniFirst’s (NYSE:UNF) Shareholders Feel About The 63% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UniFirst: Pullback Looks Closer To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Analysts await UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, down 4.85% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.06 per share. UNF’s profit will be $37.24 million for 24.89 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by UniFirst Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold UNF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 2,152 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 28,637 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group has invested 0.01% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 5,157 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Raymond James & holds 41,245 shares. Third Avenue Ltd Liability Com accumulated 30,002 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Victory Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 549,351 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.03% or 10,481 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp owns 3,885 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 266,777 shares. France-based Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.01% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 12,237 shares. Alps Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF).

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N Cl A by 5,571 shares to 11,763 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Sth Kor Etf (EWY) by 2.27M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Tcf Finl Corp Com (NYSE:TCB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 63 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 4.65 million shares. Tobam invested in 0.14% or 96,399 shares. Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Yakira Capital, Connecticut-based fund reported 24,200 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 13,235 shares. Reinhart holds 2.58% or 972,406 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.07% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Rhumbline Advisers owns 218,333 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Com accumulated 271,729 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 36,204 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). C M Bidwell And Ltd reported 21,445 shares stake. Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 11,009 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.44M for 56.45 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.