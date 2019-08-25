Pinebridge Investments LP Has Lifted Stake in Walker & Dunlop Com (WD) by $1.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Credit Suisse Ag Lifted Its Stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by $31.63 Million

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 357.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 268,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 343,039 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.82 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $127.52. About 1.36 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc Com (WD) by 252.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 24,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.73% . The hedge fund held 34,754 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 9,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Walker & Dunlop Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 94,568 shares traded. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Walker & Dunlop Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WD); 04/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Provides Two Bridge Loans Totaling $75 Million for Large Multifamily Repositioning Projects; 22/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Closes Unique $17.3M Construction Loan for Affordable Assisted Living Facility; 08/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Launches Dedicated Structured Finance Group; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP TO BUY ASSET MGMT PLATFORM; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Servicing Portfolio of $76B at March 31; 06/03/2018 Walker & Dunlop at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 08/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – HAS FORMED WALKER & DUNLOP STRUCTURED FINANCE; 04/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Provides Two Bridge Loans Totaling $75M for Large Multifamily Repositioning Projects; 14/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop to Acquire Asset Management Platform

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19,788 activity.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp Com (NYSE:ALL) by 61,015 shares to 312,413 shares, valued at $29.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MU) by 31,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,880 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold WD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 3.04% less from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 9,191 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 21,760 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 24,258 shares. Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Numerixs has invested 0.01% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Goldman Sachs Gp, a New York-based fund reported 177,972 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 98,638 shares. 478 are held by Loomis Sayles Co Limited Partnership. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Schroder Inv Grp has invested 0.01% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Los Angeles And Equity Research Inc has 0% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Convergence Inv Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 4,789 shares in its portfolio. Rdl Financial Inc accumulated 26,182 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 70,996 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 234,070 shares.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7,300 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unum Group (Put) (NYSE:UNM) by 602,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

