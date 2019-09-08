Pinebridge Investments LP Has Decreased Mobile Mini Com (MINI) Holding by $577,731; Market Value Declined; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.97 Million

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, up from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc Com (MINI) by 59.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 17,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The hedge fund held 12,116 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, down from 29,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 169,152 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 10,625 shares to 44,399 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,249 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxlinear Inc Com (NYSE:MXL) by 24,528 shares to 39,631 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:HIG) by 71,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM).