Pinebridge Investments LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Synopsys Com (SNPS) by $626,520; Wynnefield Capital Cut Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by $1.48 Million

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc Com (SNPS) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 5,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 120,562 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, down from 126,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.35. About 641,890 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 22/05/2018 – Synopsys Design Platform Certified for Samsung 8LPP Process Technology

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 52.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $691.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 363,548 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 120.00% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 19/03/2018 – Rep. Levin: Great Lakes Restoration Funding Urged in Bipartisan Letter; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Great Lakes Invasive Carp Challenge finalists to compete Tuesday in livestream event; 21/05/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE, GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY SIGN MOU ON ROVUMA GAS; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Bergman: Bergman Continues Fight for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Funding; 26/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony; 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home; 11/04/2018 – UN Security Council urges an end to recurring cycles of instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations Indefinitely; 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY COMMENTS ON MOU IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 477,766 were reported by Aqr Capital Limited Liability. Moreover, Ameritas Partners has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Essex Mgmt Communications Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.38% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 292,531 shares. Strs Ohio owns 81,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Geode Capital Limited Com holds 913,031 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 689,255 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 318,466 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 672 shares. 14,100 were accumulated by Jump Trading Ltd Company. 365,350 are held by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt. California State Teachers Retirement owns 87,393 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 11,590 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 0% or 10,400 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 700.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $7.61 million for 22.73 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Construction Stocks to Brave Weak 2018 Spending Growth – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Presents At Noble Financial Capital Markets 14th Annual Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Great Lakes (GLDD) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Momentum Builds – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Schedules Announcement of 2018 Fourth Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Tech Cold War Begins; Hereâ€™s How the Smart Money is Positioned in Semiconductors – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 22, 2019 : CTRP, SNPS, NTAP, CPRT, LB, TARO, VIPS, HTHT, SQM, PLUS, SBLK, MOD – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synopsys gets new Street-high target – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synopsys initiates $100M accelerated share repurchase agreement – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agree To Buy Synopsys At $110, Earn 4.2% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc Com by 33,712 shares to 74,793 shares, valued at $22.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc Com (NYSE:RHI) by 9,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $95.21M for 54.58 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 2,753 shares. Td Asset Inc reported 131,270 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 6,093 shares. Element Ltd Llc reported 16,066 shares. Fulton Bank Na accumulated 1,781 shares. Point72 Asset LP reported 442,895 shares. 29,786 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Lpl Financial Ltd Com accumulated 24,173 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third Natl Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 82,740 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management holds 41,298 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 364,826 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk owns 122,135 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 2,967 were accumulated by Gam Ag. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 45,200 shares.