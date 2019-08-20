Pinebridge Investments LP Has Decreased Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake as Stock Price Declined; First Interstate Bank Increased Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) as Market Valuation Declined

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 29,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.68 million, down from 29,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.82M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Canneseries: Rai’s `The Hunter’ Falls Prey to Amazon Prime Video; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa is getting a memory; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 09/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue, a source tells @MarcStilesPSBJ; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Technologies has won a patent for a marketplace that offers data feeds, including bitcoin transactions. #CNBCCrypto; 09/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Officially Launches HEMPd – Its New Line of CBD-Infused Products; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Service First Launched Last Month in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, Virginia Beach, Va

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3043.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 3,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $660,000, up from 117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.03% or $11.22 during the last trading session, reaching $170.78. About 20.41M shares traded or 94.88% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Capital accumulated 7,343 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Communications Limited reported 5.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bell National Bank & Trust accumulated 784 shares. Bainco Intl owns 2.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,433 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,817 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 489,968 shares. Courage Miller Prns invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bankshares Of Mellon invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Registered Inv Advisor has 3.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 31,073 were reported by Avalon. Edgemoor Invest holds 0.11% or 460 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.31% stake. Fulton Natl Bank Na invested in 4,545 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Girard reported 5,839 shares. Markel owns 93,237 shares.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio Com (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 15,056 shares to 19,111 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Electrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 16,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.41 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,742 shares to 73,237 shares, valued at $13.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 23,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,083 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.