Pinebridge Investments LP Has Cut Its 3 (DDD) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder M Holdings Securities Has Boosted Its Stake by $854,306

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in 3 (DDD) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 108,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 26,228 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 134,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in 3 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 778,875 shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 28.72% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Rev $177.3M; 06/03/2018 Onkos Surgical® and 3D Systems Team to Advance Personalized Surgical Oncology Solutions; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Adj EPS 5c; 21/05/2018 – 3D Systems’ NextDent™ 5100 Named 2018 Healthcare Application of the Year by Additive Manufacturing Publication ‘3D Printing I; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington lngalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +48.2%, EST. +47.9%; 02/04/2018 – 3D Systems Delivering on Prototyping to Production Promise – Highlighting Customer Applications at AMUG 2018; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q REV. $177.3M

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 32.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 5,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,079 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 16,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $174.78. About 1.68M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanmi Finl Corp Com New (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 48,584 shares to 66,562 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameris Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 18,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp Com (NASDAQ:CDW).

Analysts await 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 1,300.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by 3D Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold DDD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 80.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 79.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliant Investment accumulated 10,000 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has 466 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 30,231 shares in its portfolio. Group Inc One Trading LP stated it has 196,225 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 553,685 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 167,195 shares. State Street holds 0% or 3.08M shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). 100 were reported by Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt. 208,050 were accumulated by Swiss Fincl Bank. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability has 4.64M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 66,481 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 75,577 shares.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 58,157 shares to 234,477 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 7,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,589 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.4% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 54,523 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Limited Com. Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 12,409 shares. Research accumulated 1,629 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability owns 2,403 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 4.90M shares. Sageworth Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Investec Asset Mgmt North America has invested 2.22% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jacobs And Com Ca holds 1.43% or 52,822 shares in its portfolio. Mu Ltd invested in 42,000 shares or 4.3% of the stock. 699,736 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Signature Estate & Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 153,893 shares. Meridian Co holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 15,950 shares. The Georgia-based Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 2.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pathstone Family Office Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,413 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. 1,035 shares valued at $154,143 were sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.