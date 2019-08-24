Pinebridge Investments LP Has Cut Hawaiian Holdings Com (HA) Stake By $540,982; United Bankshares (UBSI)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased Hawaiian Holdings Inc Com (HA) stake by 35.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 20,807 shares as Hawaiian Holdings Inc Com (HA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 37,588 shares with $987,000 value, down from 58,395 last quarter. Hawaiian Holdings Inc Com now has $1.11B valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 674,467 shares traded or 10.78% up from the average. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Total Operations Capacity Up 4.6%; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – HA SEES YR CAPACITY UP 4.0% TO UP 7.0%, SAW UP 5.0% TO UP 8.0%; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Rev $682.6M; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Capacity Up 4.6%; 07/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE ASMS 1.63 BLN, UP 7.3%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Capacity Up 5% to 7%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Traffic Up 6.9%; 09/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SAYS MARCH 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 86.5%, UP 1.5 PTS

United Bankshares Inc (UBSI) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 93 funds started new or increased holdings, while 75 sold and decreased their stakes in United Bankshares Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 73.11 million shares, up from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding United Bankshares Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 63 Increased: 66 New Position: 27.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.26 million for 13.89 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. for 758,556 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 437,055 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has 0.86% invested in the company for 1.87 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Anchor Capital Advisors Llc has invested 0.82% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.18 million shares.

United Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for United Bank and United Bank (VA) that provide commercial and retail banking services and products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.63 billion. The firm accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts. It has a 14.17 P/E ratio. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans.

The stock decreased 2.97% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 296,616 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) has risen 0.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 03/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – TO CONSIDER RAISING CAPITAL NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES BY QIP, PUBLIC ISSUE OR RIGHTS ISSUE; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.54 BLN PESOS; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 793.1 MLN PESOS VS 648.5 MLN PESOS; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – QTR ENDED MARCH 2018 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 26.56 BLN NAIRA VS 25.47 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 21/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 797.7M PESOS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Third Avenue Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2.87% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). 92,850 are owned by Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 14,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.06% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 71,565 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability has 34,132 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 104,303 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 116,905 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 1,580 shares. Invesco invested in 0% or 177,993 shares. Principal Gru holds 0.05% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) or 2.23 million shares. Brinker holds 8,661 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 888,831 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.28% or 77,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hawaiian Holdings has $3500 highest and $2000 lowest target. $28’s average target is 19.00% above currents $23.53 stock price. Hawaiian Holdings had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) earned “Sell” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”.