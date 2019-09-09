Pinebridge Investments LP Has Boosted Holding in Banner Com New (BANR) by $389,340; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding by $486,964

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Banner Corp Com New (BANR) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 7,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 33,309 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 26,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Banner Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 126,415 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 18/05/2018 – EPRINT GROUP LTD 1884.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS FROM E-BANNER SEGMENT; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Films, Series With Obamas Under Higher Ground Productions Banner; 05/03/2018 Banner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 112,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95M, up from 108,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 2.46 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,041 shares to 113,749 shares, valued at $21.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,451 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “One Of The Most Shareholder-Friendly Companies On The Planet… – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 35,373 shares to 407 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp Com (NASDAQ:CERN) by 60,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,709 shares, and cut its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc Com (NYSE:GWB).

