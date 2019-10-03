Pinebridge Investments LP Decreased Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc Shs Usd (JAZZ) Position by $2.15 Million as Share Price Rose; Dudley & Shanley Increases Stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX)

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 463,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.49 million, up from 456,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.98. About 3.56M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc Shs Usd (JAZZ) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 15,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 83,232 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.87 million, down from 98,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc Shs Usd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $126.3. About 371,254 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q REV. $445M, EST. $434.5M; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,090 are held by Private Wealth. Bankshares Of Mellon holds 0.46% or 31.95M shares. Next Fin Group has invested 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Mount Lucas Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cetera Advsr reported 24,452 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.77% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 157,300 are owned by Andra Ap. Cincinnati Insur Co holds 1.36% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 963,000 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 164,310 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. M&R Capital Management accumulated 2,550 shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership owns 16,172 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. General American owns 1.06 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Primecap Communications Ca holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 15.55 million shares. First Personal Financial invested in 0.02% or 1,502 shares.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $414.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8,425 shares to 43,424 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,995 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.13 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $3.23 per share. JAZZ’s profit will be $178.46M for 10.09 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.65 actual EPS reported by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.25% negative EPS growth.