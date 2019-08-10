Pinebridge Investments LP Decreased Guess Com (GES) Position by $1.09 Million as Market Value Declined; As Cheesecake Factory Com (CAKE) Market Value Declined, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Upped Its Holding

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (CAKE) by 53.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The institutional investor held 21,188 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 13,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 618,755 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 11/05/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Announces Senior Leadership Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cheesecake Factory; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Scarlett May EVP and General Counsel; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Five-Year Plan Targets 1%-2% Comparable Sales Growth; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – APPOINTMENT OF SCARLETT MAY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY OF COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Net Income Margin Topping 6%; 02/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory’s CEO: To have happier employees, do these 3 things; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Five-Year Plan Targets 6%-7% Total Top-Line Growth; 05/03/2018 – UK: WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE MAY CONTAIN STRANDS OF PLASTIC; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY 1Q EPS 56C

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Guess Inc Com (GES) by 78.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 57,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.32% . The hedge fund held 15,547 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304,000, down from 72,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Guess Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 1.08M shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 24/04/2018 – Guess Farmers Market Taps Streetwear, Heritage With Help From Sean Wotherspoon; 30/05/2018 – GUESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 30/05/2018 – Guess 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 21/03/2018 – GUESS 4Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 54C; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN U.S. DOLLARS TO INCREASE BETWEEN 7.0% AND 8.0%; 21/05/2018 – JANSSON: GUESS IS SEK WON’T IMPACT INFLATION MUCH GOING FORWARD; 04/05/2018 – Chen Linfeng, CEO of Guess Chain: Build a Truly Benign Decentralized Guess Forecast Mechanism; 19/04/2018 – GUESS INC – TERMS OF AGREEMENT REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – GUESS – CO, GUCCI SIGNED AGREEMENT THAT WILL RESULT IN CONCLUSION OF ALL PENDING IP LITIGATIONS, TRADEMARK OFFICE MATTERS WORLDWIDE AMONG COS; 07/05/2018 – FED’S BARKIN SAYS MUCH HARDER TO GUESS THE IMPACT OF CORPORATE TAX CUTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Lc holds 0.01% or 5,099 shares. 315,985 are owned by Tyvor Capital Limited Liability Co. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 24,220 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 69,820 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Phocas Financial invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Credit Suisse Ag holds 54,186 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Palisade Lc Nj holds 223,804 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 780 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 6,835 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Com Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 225 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 4,585 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $168,421 activity. Ames Edie A bought 750 shares worth $31,635. MINDEL LAURENCE B bought 1,500 shares worth $74,461. 200 shares valued at $9,502 were bought by PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE on Monday, February 25.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 2,660 shares to 3,420 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,828 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK).

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.77 million for 13.79 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GES shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 66,759 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research stated it has 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Ser Automobile Association invested in 0% or 17,190 shares. California Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 149,322 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Comerica Bank holds 0.01% or 56,154 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 107,900 shares. Axa reported 165,548 shares. Federated Pa reported 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Ancora Advsr Lc accumulated 153,729 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 2,237 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 77,612 shares.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.12 million activity. $4.97 million worth of stock was bought by ALBERINI CARLOS on Wednesday, June 12.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc Com (NYSE:EBS) by 19,263 shares to 30,003 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 33,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:VMW).