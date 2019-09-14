Pinebridge Investments LP Cut Universal Fst Prods Com (UFPI) Stake as Share Value Rose; Gagnon Advisors Stake in Five9 (FIVN) Increased by $1.59 Million

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc Com (UFPI) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 21,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The hedge fund held 50,336 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, down from 71,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 338,284 shares traded or 16.06% up from the average. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS – GARY GOODE RESIGNED AS MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST 1Q EPS 53C, EST. 42C; 27/03/2018 – UFPI Signs Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Universal Forest Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPI); 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Reduces Size of Board to Eight Directors; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOOST SEMIANNUAL DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST: 17C; 30/05/2018 – Universal Forest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 19/04/2018 – UFPI Board Approves Increased Semiannual Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products Board Approves 6% Increase in the Semiannual Cash Div to 18c Per Shr

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 31,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 116,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96M, up from 84,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 207,611 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.26 million for 13.35 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold UFPI shares while 62 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.38% more from 48.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 39 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Interest Gp has 44,854 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 1.88M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Limited Liability invested in 0% or 90,483 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.01% or 19,277 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 95,170 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 14,821 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 40,457 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 41,638 shares. Point72 Asset Lp owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 1,035 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Optimum Inv, Illinois-based fund reported 2,220 shares. 61,060 were reported by Sei Communication. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 6.22 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cryolife Inc Com (NYSE:CRY) by 25,413 shares to 38,366 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc Com by 77,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC).