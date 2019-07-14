Pinebridge Investments LP Cut Its Standard Mtr Prods Com (SMP) Stake by $1.07 Million; Share Value Declined; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Position in Pepsico (PEP) Decreased by $452,864

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 3,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,017 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 28,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Standard Mtr Prods Inc Com (SMP) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 21,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1,606 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79,000, down from 23,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Standard Mtr Prods Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 67,013 shares traded. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has risen 8.66% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Standard Motor Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMP); 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 70C; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c; 04/04/2018 – Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Rate Cut Hangs In the Balance As Second Quarter Earnings Season Arrives – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Previewing the Q2 Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Acacia Communications Surges Following Acquisition News; AquaVenture Shares Slide – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P Closes at New Record High – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 541,052 shares. Lindsell Train Ltd owns 4.26 million shares or 10.11% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 34,778 shares. Eastern Savings Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 139,820 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 468,199 shares. Stearns Financial Svcs Group has 26,615 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Coastline accumulated 33,424 shares. 15,040 are held by Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 3.53 million shares. 164,156 were reported by Ls Advsr Limited Company. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.41% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 721,838 shares. 3,571 were reported by Cap Planning Advsr Limited Liability Com. Jcic Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Greenleaf Trust holds 0.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 111,259 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,247 shares to 35,919 shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,187 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii (FTLS).

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moog Inc Cl A (NYSE:MOG.A) by 11,932 shares to 34,895 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp Com by 76,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp Com (NYSE:KSS).

Analysts await Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 10.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.74 per share. SMP’s profit will be $18.33 million for 13.65 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Standard Motor Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.86% EPS growth.