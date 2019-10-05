Pinebridge Investments LP Cut Its Holding in Eastman Chemical Co Com (EMN) as Shares Declined; As Vale S A (VALE) Stock Rose, Silchester International Investors Llp Cut Its Stake

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 3.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 4.72 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.46 million, down from 7.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 21.56 million shares traded or 12.51% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS; 20/04/2018 – Vale says court postponed deadline for Samarco compensation plan; 09/05/2018 – Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil approved; 22/03/2018 – Marathon Drilling Hits High-Grade Zone at Marathon Deposit: 18.66 g/t Au over 13 meters with 70.66 g/t Au over 2 meters, Vale; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS IF STRIKE CONTINUES PRODUCTION WILL INEVITABLY BE REDUCED DUE TO A SCARCITY OF CERTAIN MATERIALS; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Ebitda Falls 8% on Year to $3.97 Billion; 24/05/2018 – VALE SAYS NORTH OPERATIONS RUNNING NORMALLY AMID TRUCK STRIKE; 29/03/2018 – VALE BOARD APPROVES NEW DIVIDEND POLICY: FILING; 19/03/2018 – Vale seeks new dividend policy as debt falls; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR 2021, 2022 BONDS

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co Com (EMN) by 55.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 75,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 59,837 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, down from 135,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 777,853 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.02 billion for 4.77 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

