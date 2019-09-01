Pinebridge Investments LP Cut Its Holding in Dine Brands Global Com (DIN) as Stock Price Declined; As Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Share Value Rose, Fpr Partners Has Cut Holding

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 63,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 17.54 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566.90 million, down from 17.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92B market cap company. It closed at $39.5 lastly. It is down 27.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 05/03/2018 Arch Capital Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times Average; 24/04/2018 – ARCH REINSURANCE IN REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH CATALINA; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 25; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc Com (DIN) by 67.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 9,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The hedge fund held 4,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 13,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.55. About 466,163 shares traded or 30.18% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers holds 0.08% or 23,500 shares. Fil Limited invested in 195 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 7,987 shares. Parkwood Ltd Co has 219,265 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0.14% or 1.49M shares in its portfolio. Ww Investors, California-based fund reported 6.61 million shares. 35,037 were reported by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Paloma Prtn Mgmt reported 32,520 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability holds 67,597 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. M&T Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 315,292 shares. 69 are held by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Aviva Pcl accumulated 996,474 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 460,345 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 474,667 shares stake.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 20,913 shares to 4.61M shares, valued at $116.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 827,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

