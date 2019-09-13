Pinebridge Investments LP Boosted Stake in Oracle Com (ORCL) by $19.72 Million as Stock Rose; Lyons Wealth Management Has Lowered Netapp (NTAP) Holding by $1.77 Million; Market Value Declined

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 28,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 20,268 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 49,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 2.02 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 352,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 880,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.14M, up from 527,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 10.30 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NTAP shares while 185 reduced holdings.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $191.39M for 18.10 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings.

