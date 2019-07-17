Pinebridge Investments LP Boosted Methode Electrs Com (MEI) Stake By $435,456; Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP)’s Sentiment Is 0.84

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 37 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 44 decreased and sold holdings in Gain Capital Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 20.12 million shares, down from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Gain Capital Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 28 Increased: 20 New Position: 17.

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 3.25% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for 427,678 shares. Francisco Partners Management Lp owns 73,534 shares or 2.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 1.27% invested in the company for 436,250 shares. The New York-based Robotti Robert has invested 0.78% in the stock. Csat Investment Advisory L.P., a Michigan-based fund reported 85,436 shares.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.76 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.89% EPS growth.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $179.99 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It has a 4.24 P/E ratio. It specializes in over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets.

The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.86. About 502,487 shares traded or 92.80% up from the average. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF ETH; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Doesn’t Expect New Regulations to Have Material Adverse Effect on Overall Fincl Results; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME IN APRIL 2018 WAS $10.6 BLN, UP 14.0% YOY; 08/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C

