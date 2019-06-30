Pinebridge Investments LP Boosted Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Holding by $6.64 Million; As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stock Rose, Natixis Has Increased by $3.67 Million Its Position

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 32.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 141,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 574,094 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.39 million, up from 432,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 15.63M shares traded or 5.30% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAI as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

Natixis increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 459,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.08M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.81 million, up from 3.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 37.56 million shares traded or 0.01% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 21/03/2018 – IBD: GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Rise As Trump Wobbles On This Key Nafta Demand; 05/04/2018 – Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler largely build their Chinese products in China; 12/04/2018 – FORD LICENSES HYBRID VEHICLE PATENTS FROM PAICE, ABELL FOUNDATI; 09/05/2018 – Ford Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.45-Adj EPS $1.70; 15/03/2018 – It is another step in Ford’s push for more tech in its vehicles; 08/05/2018 – Ford Expected to Temporarily Lay Off Several Thousand Workers At Michigan Pickup Truck Plant; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SHUTTING DEARBORN TRUCK PLANT DUE TO PARTS SHORTAGE; 16/05/2018 – FORD RESTARTING F-150, SUPER DUTY PRODUCTION AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 01/05/2018 – FORD SEES RISING GASOLINE PRICES TO LIMIT HOUSEHOLD SPENDING; 20/03/2018 – EnerVest Announces Sale of Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk Assets for $2.66 Billion to TPG Pace Energy Holdings

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 100,799 shares to 214,794 shares, valued at $17.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 609,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $203,238 activity. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, May 23.

