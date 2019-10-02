Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) Analysts See $-0.05 EPS; Halsey Associates Cut Apple (AAPL) Holding

Analysts expect Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) to report $-0.05 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.135. About 289,000 shares traded. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Halsey Associates Inc decreased Apple (AAPL) stake by 4.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Halsey Associates Inc sold 5,785 shares as Apple (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Halsey Associates Inc holds 130,872 shares with $25.90 million value, down from 136,657 last quarter. Apple now has $993.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $219.87. About 27.94 million shares traded or 4.89% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, lags forecasts; 11/05/2018 – Huawei is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone maker behind Apple and Samsung. Here’s a look at their Shenzen headquarters; 21/03/2018 – MacRumors: Apple’s Upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone Could Be Cheaper Than iPhone X; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT IS ACQUIRING DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedgewood Prtnrs Incorporated reported 537,700 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 3.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alkeon Ltd Liability reported 175,000 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage owns 1.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,065 shares. 4,920 were reported by Regis Mngmt Commerce Lc. Moreover, Mcdaniel Terry & Company has 2.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 61,417 shares. Cibc World Markets owns 1.02M shares. Baltimore invested in 66,550 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Snow Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 233,846 shares or 3.04% of the stock. Utd Asset Strategies has 2.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,475 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Washington Trust stated it has 281,858 shares. Perigon Wealth Llc holds 5.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 120,505 shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt invested 2.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Intact Investment Mngmt accumulated 12,000 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $228.55’s average target is 3.95% above currents $219.87 stock price. Apple had 45 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Reduce” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by HSBC. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, June 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. Cowen & Co maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Nomura. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 30. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.The firm primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern core area and Edson core area; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta. The company has market cap of $41.09 million. It also holds interests in natural gas liquids assets in the Sundance, Carstairs, Garrington, and Harmattan areas of Alberta; and natural gas assets in the Cadillac area of Southern Saskatchewan. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves were 53,801.1 million barrels of oil equivalent and proved plus probable reserves were 70,935.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.