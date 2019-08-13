Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)’s Financial Results Comparing With PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.58 0.00 PCM Inc. 31 0.20 N/A 1.97 17.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pinduoduo Inc. and PCM Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pinduoduo Inc. and PCM Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo Inc. 0.00% -64.3% -31% PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 3.3%

Liquidity

Pinduoduo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, PCM Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Pinduoduo Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PCM Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pinduoduo Inc. and PCM Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 PCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pinduoduo Inc. has a 29.56% upside potential and an average target price of $28.97.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pinduoduo Inc. and PCM Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19% and 63.4%. 1.24% are Pinduoduo Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of PCM Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinduoduo Inc. 6.4% 7.9% -4.42% -22.73% -1.02% -0.76% PCM Inc. 0% -0.37% 25.69% 63.06% 65.46% 97.79%

For the past year Pinduoduo Inc. has -0.76% weaker performance while PCM Inc. has 97.79% stronger performance.

Summary

PCM Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.