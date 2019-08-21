Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.58 0.00 Jumia Technologies AG 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pinduoduo Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pinduoduo Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo Inc. 0.00% -64.3% -31% Jumia Technologies AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pinduoduo Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Jumia Technologies AG is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Pinduoduo Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jumia Technologies AG.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pinduoduo Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Jumia Technologies AG 0 2 0 2.00

$28.97 is Pinduoduo Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 11.59%. Competitively Jumia Technologies AG has a consensus target price of $26.5, with potential upside of 79.66%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Jumia Technologies AG is looking more favorable than Pinduoduo Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pinduoduo Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19% and 13.4%. 1.24% are Pinduoduo Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinduoduo Inc. 6.4% 7.9% -4.42% -22.73% -1.02% -0.76% Jumia Technologies AG -20.39% -34.54% -63.78% 0% 0% -33.15%

For the past year Pinduoduo Inc. was less bearish than Jumia Technologies AG.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Jumia Technologies AG beats Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.