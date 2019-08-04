Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

We will be comparing the differences between Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.58 0.00 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 16 3.49 N/A 0.76 21.29

Demonstrates Pinduoduo Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pinduoduo Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo Inc. 0.00% -64.3% -31% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pinduoduo Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pinduoduo Inc. has an average price target of $30, and a 30.49% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pinduoduo Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19% and 29.4%. Insiders held roughly 1.24% of Pinduoduo Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.4% of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinduoduo Inc. 6.4% 7.9% -4.42% -22.73% -1.02% -0.76% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 7.28% 7.14% 5.54% 1.25% -10.99% 9.98%

For the past year Pinduoduo Inc. had bearish trend while Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. beats Pinduoduo Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. It generates a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides a range of products and services, including 24-hour telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, remote deposit, and cash management services, as well as safe deposit boxes for small and medium sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.