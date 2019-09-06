Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Reaches $35.06 After 9.00% Up Move; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Its Church & Dwight (CHD) Position

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) stake by 32.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 1.45 million shares as Church & Dwight Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 2.96M shares with $211.18M value, down from 4.41 million last quarter. Church & Dwight Inc now has $19.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.45. About 666,332 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

The stock of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 2.14 million shares traded. Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has declined 1.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $40.76B company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $38.22 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PDD worth $3.67B more.

Among 5 analysts covering Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pinduoduo Inc. has $4000 highest and $26.9000 lowest target. $35.58’s average target is 1.48% above currents $35.06 stock price. Pinduoduo Inc. had 14 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3800 target in Friday, August 30 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Benchmark maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3900 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Bank of America.

More notable recent Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PDD Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pinduoduo EPAdS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/21/2019: PDD,TGT,BZUN – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 28, 2019 : PDD, SNAP, CTL, NCMI, AABA, INTC, MBB, FCX, TRIP, BAC, HES, SYF – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pinduoduo Catching Up to Alibaba and JD.com? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, up 31.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Pinduoduo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% EPS growth.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $40.76 billion. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0% or 6,629 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 47,444 shares. Moreover, Wendell David Associate Inc has 2.38% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 214,468 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 32,888 shares. 19,200 are owned by Notis. 522,385 are owned by Fiduciary Tru. Missouri-based Sterneck Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Sabal Com stated it has 11,195 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sky Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.37% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com invested in 33,076 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp has 12,292 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Seizert Capital Prns Limited Company has invested 1.21% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 12,967 were accumulated by Cambridge Tru. Ami Asset Mngmt Corp holds 3.74% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 712,161 shares.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation Against Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Church & Dwight Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73 million for 31.74 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Church & Dwight has $82 highest and $64 lowest target. $74.67’s average target is -3.59% below currents $77.45 stock price. Church & Dwight had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $67 target.