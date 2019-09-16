Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Reaches $34.57 After 7.00% Down Move; Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 65 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 47 sold and reduced their stock positions in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 30.80 million shares, down from 32.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ultra Clean Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 35 Increased: 44 New Position: 21.

The stock of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) decreased 3.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has declined 1.02% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, makes, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment and equipment industry divisions primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $640.01 million. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning sub-systems; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies.

The stock increased 1.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $283,185 activity.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 2.6% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for 728,328 shares. Awm Investment Company Inc. owns 600,000 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 1.45% invested in the company for 964,704 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 1.4% in the stock. Thb Asset Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 529,955 shares.

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 46.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.3 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $6.33M for 25.28 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $40.18 billion. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pinduoduo Inc. has $4000 highest and $26.9000 lowest target. $35.58’s average target is 2.92% above currents $34.57 stock price. Pinduoduo Inc. had 14 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Benchmark.

Analysts await Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $-0.11 EPS, up 31.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Pinduoduo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% EPS growth.