Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Reaches $33.99 52-Week High; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Last Week

The stock of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) hit a new 52-week high and has $36.03 target or 6.00% above today’s $33.99 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $39.51 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $36.03 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.37B more. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 3.05M shares traded. Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has declined 1.02% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Monolithic Power Systems has $165 highest and $150 lowest target. $157.50’s average target is 6.33% above currents $148.12 stock price. Monolithic Power Systems had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of MPWR in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. See Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $165 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Loop Capital 144.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc

18/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $150 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $150 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, industrial, computing and storage, and communications market divisions. The company has market cap of $6.26 billion. It offers direct current to DC converter integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. It has a 63.11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Natl Bank stated it has 1,675 shares. Alliancebernstein L P owns 0.05% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 587,499 shares. Arcadia Mi invested in 1.2% or 30,732 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 23,647 shares in its portfolio. Agf Invests invested in 10,939 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,888 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Financial Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 704,420 shares. 1.30M are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Comerica Bancshares stated it has 26,055 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 126,069 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. West Oak Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Cookson Peirce & has invested 0.31% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 49,886 shares.

The stock increased 1.27% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $148.12. About 46,534 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $-0.11 EPS, up 31.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Pinduoduo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% EPS growth.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $39.51 billion. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pinduoduo Inc. has $4000 highest and $26.9000 lowest target. $35.58’s average target is 4.68% above currents $33.99 stock price. Pinduoduo Inc. had 14 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Benchmark. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 30 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.