Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) EPS Estimated At $-0.21; India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shorts Raised By 167.62%

India Globalization Capital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) had an increase of 167.62% in short interest. IGC’s SI was 2.00M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 167.62% from 745,800 shares previously. With 1.69M avg volume, 1 days are for India Globalization Capital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s short sellers to cover IGC’s short positions. The SI to India Globalization Capital Inc’s float is 5.79%. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.13. About 393,167 shares traded. India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) has risen 173.11% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 173.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IGC News: 14/03/2018 IGC Partners to Advance Cannabinoid Based Parkinson’s Disease Therapy Research — CFN Media
Analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to report $-0.21 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $1.83 EPS change or 89.71% from last quarter’s $-2.04 EPS. After having $-0.24 EPS previously, Pinduoduo Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 5.45M shares traded. Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has declined 1.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.
More notable recent Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – PDD – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Will JD.com Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pinduoduo: Growth At A Reasonable Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Wait Until Earnings to Move on Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pinduoduo Announces Board of Director Changes to Comply with NASDAQ Requirements for Majority Independent Board – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.
Among 3 analysts covering Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pinduoduo Inc. has $32 highest and $26.9000 lowest target. $28.97’s average target is 28.19% above currents $22.6 stock price. Pinduoduo Inc. had 9 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.
Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $26.27 billion. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.