Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) EPS Estimated At $-0.21; India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shorts Raised By 167.62%

India Globalization Capital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) had an increase of 167.62% in short interest. IGC’s SI was 2.00M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 167.62% from 745,800 shares previously. With 1.69M avg volume, 1 days are for India Globalization Capital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s short sellers to cover IGC’s short positions. The SI to India Globalization Capital Inc’s float is 5.79%. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.13. About 393,167 shares traded. India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) has risen 173.11% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 173.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IGC News: 14/03/2018 IGC Partners to Advance Cannabinoid Based Parkinson’s Disease Therapy Research — CFN Media

Analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to report $-0.21 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $1.83 EPS change or 89.71% from last quarter’s $-2.04 EPS. After having $-0.24 EPS previously, Pinduoduo Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 5.45M shares traded. Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has declined 1.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pinduoduo Inc. has $32 highest and $26.9000 lowest target. $28.97’s average target is 28.19% above currents $22.6 stock price. Pinduoduo Inc. had 9 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $26.27 billion. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018.