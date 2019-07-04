Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Comparing side by side

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 17 0.38 N/A 1.97 8.35

Demonstrates Pinduoduo Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -33% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pinduoduo Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pinduoduo Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Pinduoduo Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Pinduoduo Inc.’s upside potential is 49.33% at a $30 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 10.11% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Pinduoduo Inc. appears more favorable than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pinduoduo Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.24% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinduoduo Inc. -5% 0.09% -18.44% 20.32% 0% -1.83% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.18% -10.07% -11.19% -24.46% 5.46% -3.64%

For the past year Pinduoduo Inc. was less bearish than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.